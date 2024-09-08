PF TO LAUNCH ANOTHER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK

PF to launch this alliance next week. Former President Edgar Lungu financed the creation and launch of Tonse Alliance seeing he is facing resistance in the UKA alliance.

Those expected to break away from UKA are parties (names with no following )run my Edgar Lungu’s aides – Danny Pule, Wright Musoma ZADECO,Edgar Soondo of UBZ and surprisingly Sean Tembo of PEP.

Lungu is using Munir Zulu to spearhead this project.Seeing that in UKA Lungu has no power and undue influence, Lungu hatched a plan to create an “alliance” to alliance Vaseline Fred M’membe to join without hinderance.- koswe