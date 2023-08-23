PF TO MEET MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS, HON. JACK MWIIMBU AT 10;OOHRS

Wednesday,23rd August 2023

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson Information and Publicity,Hon. Raphael Nakacinda will lead a PF delegation to see the Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu.

The Patriotic Front intends to hold a mass public rally at Muchinga Grounds in Zingalume area in Matero Constituency.

However the Police in Lusaka denied permission to the party citing security reasons.

The Party has since appealed the decision to the Minister of Home Affairs as required by the Public Order Act.

The Party has announced that the rally will go ahead as they have complied with the law.