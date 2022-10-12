PF TO SEEK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST ECZ OVER KABUSHI, KWACHA BY-ELECTIONS

The Patriotic Front-PF says the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to proceed with the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies without awaiting the outcome of the court is an abrogation of the Constitution and gross contempt of court.

The party has since instructed its lawyers to commence appropriate legal action against ECZ including citing the ECZ commissioners for contempt of court in their individual capacities.

Acting Secretary General, Nickson Chilangwa, has charged that this is the very behaviour by the ECZ that caused the current legal impasse over the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections.

Chilangwa states that the behaviour of ECZ is not only illegal but extremely reckless and irresponsible and is a recipe for serious public discordant.

He says it is now clear that the ECZ has no desire to allow the people of Kwacha and Kabushi to have a free and fair election and vote for candidates of their choice.

Chilangwa states that ECZ and the public are fully aware that the issues of the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha are subject of active court processes to which the ECZ is part to.

He notes that there are currently three court processes concerning the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, with the High Court ordering ECZ to stay the elections.

Chilangwa also noted that the Court of Appeal ordered a stay of the delivery of the judgment of the High Court pending determination of the appeal filed by the Attorney General and the ECZ.

He adds that there are proceedings in the Constitution Court on the interpretation of the 90 day period set by the Constitution concerning the period of holding of by-elections.