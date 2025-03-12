PF/TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTHS ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS IN CHINGOLA



….stay away to avoid being implicated in the planned vi0lence by sponsored UPND cadres, advises Provincial Leader





Copperbelt… Wednesday March 12, 2025



Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairman, Don Mungulube, has advised PF/Tonse Alliance youths in Chingola District not to take part in the marching to celebrate Youth Day due to security reasons.





Mr Mungulube alleges that the UPND have ferried carders from other districts just to cause vi0lence in Chingola during today’s Youth Day commemoration.



According to Mr Mungulube, the UPND are planning to att@ck the PF/Tonse Youths who will take part in the celebrations.





Mr Mungulube is advising the Youths to stay away to avoid being implicated in the planned vi0lence by some sponsored disgruñtled youths.



He said this is because during Women’s Day celebrations, the UPND were outnumbered but now want to use vi0lence to silence their opponents.





“PF/Tonse Alliance remains a peaceful political party whose agenda rests on peace and love under the able leadership of Dr. Edgar Lungu, who treasures peace,” he said.