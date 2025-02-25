PF TOO DIVIDED TO BE IN AN ALLIANCE – CHAMA



FORMER PF national chairman Davies Chama says the former ruling party needed to undergo a healing process before joining any alliances.





In an interview, Monday, Chama said he would personally not be part of any alliance because he didn’t want to be part of destroying PF. He argued that PF was too divided to be part of any alliance.





“I’ve always said we need to come together in order to protect PF, that’s why you’ve never heard me going to this and or that alliance. I’m PF and I will not move or join any alliance until PF is reorganised, until PF comes together and probably then other people can be formulated” he said.



News Diggers