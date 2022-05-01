PF turns to well-wishers for general conference funds

THE once mighty PF, and possibly affluent, has now resorted to using a begging bowl to raise money for its general conference slated for next month.

According to acting party secretary general Nickson Chilangwa, the former ruling PF is scouting for K5 million to host the general conference whose top agenda is to replace August 12 election reject Edgar Lungu as party president.

The former ruling party held its central committee meeting yesterday after which Chilangwa, the Kawambwa Central member of parliament, issued a statement explaining the resolutions of the gathering.

“The central committee was informed that the budget to host the conference is estimated to be around K5 million and that a total of 1, 250 delegates plus a host of both local and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the conference were the party will elect a new party president following the retirement of president Edgar Chagwa Lungu from active politics,” stated Chilangwa, an ex- Luapula Province minister.

“The central committee is hereby encouraging all members and sympathisers of the party to make contributions towards the hosting of this very important conference. The party shall soon avail to the public, details of an account were contributions for the conference shall be deposited.”

So far, Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, Brian Mundubile and Mutotwe Kafwaya have shown interest in contesting the presidency of the PF.

The former ruling party last held a general conference in 2014 were members voted by raising hands, legs and anything they were armed with to install Lungu as president following the death of president Michael Sata in October 2014.

Kalemba