PF/UKWA criminals your days are numbered – BWEENGWA  MP MICHELO KASAUTA

BWEENGWA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT MICHELO KASAUTA WRITES;

Go and report me to any police station.

I have said it and I will say it again, we have been too soft and lenient on you criminals who have brutally murdered innocent people during your rule.

We are aware of the illegal guns you are keeping under your custody, the guns you used to kill Innocent citizens like Lawrence Banda, Mapenzi Chibulo, Nsama Nsama and the recent IBA Director General Guntila Muleya among others.

And today you want to play victim when you are an association of criminals.

I have been reading comments on various social media platforms suggesting that I must be reported to the police for alarming the nation by stating that UKWA an association of criminals is keeping illegal guns.

Whoever is aggrieved with my statement is free to take me to any police station and will face each other head on for telling the nation the fact about these criminals who want to act holy now after all criminalities during your administration.

Going forward no more nosense, criminals your days are numbered.

Bweengwa 1

10-09-2024