PF UNREPENTANT WITH THEIR THUGGERY BEHAVIOUR- UPND

Contact : UPND Media Director Ruth Dante 0976503165/ 097 5704808

Email: [email protected]

PRESS RELEASE

PF UNREPENTANT WITH THEIR THUGGERY BEHAVIOUR

Lusaka (9.12.2022) The UPND has noted with grave alarm though not surprised with the thuggery behaviour of the PF members during the burial of former Kabwe Central MP Tutwa Ngulube in Kabwe where they were booing mourners who came to pay their last respects to Mr Ngulube.

There have been several incidents in the country such as funerals and celebrations where PF leaders were in attendance in the presence of the UPND members but were never booed or humiliated.

If anyone thought the PF would ever rebrand and change their uncivilized and barbaric behaviour, the incidence of booing Ministers showed the nation that the party continues to be a gangster organisation with no sense of occasion,discernment, and direction.

What is worse was that the PF Acting President Given Lubinda had invited everyone including the UPND leadership to mourn Mr. Ngulube in dignity, but the thuggery behaviour in the presence of former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu proved the kind of mindset that was engrained in these PF cadres. We are now wondering whether the invitation by Given Lubinda was a deliberate plot to embarrass our Ministers. Like the saying goes, a leopard will never change its spots.

The truth of the matter is that PF only booed our Ministers because they are no longer in power otherwise they could have attacked our Ministers and broken their vehicles.We remember their ‘Boma ni Boma’

Meanwhile we want to salute our leaders who took time to represent our Republican and Party President Hakainde Hichilema at the funeral and the sober manner in which they reacted to the humiliation.

This clearly is an indicator that ‘Alebwelelapo’ is meant to revenge and nothing else.

(C) THE FALCON