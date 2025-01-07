PF VICE PRESIDENT’S HATE SPEECH UNACCEPTABLE



Lusaka | 06/01/2025



Fellow citizens! It’s deeply disturbing to see Hon. Given Lubinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President, turn Dandy Crazy’s sendoff into a platform for preaching hate, violence, and division. Despite Dandy Crazy’s strong affiliation with the PF, his passing brought people together, demonstrating the unity and peace that President Hakainde Hichilema has worked tirelessly to achieve.





The massive turnout of mourners from various political parties, musicians, churches, and civil society organizations was a testament to the sense of unity and shared humanity that transcends political affiliations. It was, therefore, unacceptable for Hon. Given Lubinda to exploit this moment of collective grief to sow discord and hatred.





President Hichilema’s administration has made significant strides in promoting peace, unity, and freedom, and it’s unfortunate that PF officials like Hon. Lubinda fail to recognize and appreciate these efforts. Instead of spreading hope, peace, and unity, they choose to peddle division and negativity.





We commend President Hichilema for his leadership and commitment to unity, and we urge all Zambians to reject the politics of hate and division. Let us continue to work together towards a brighter future, one that is built on the principles of love, unity, and respect for one another.



Castrol Kafweta

Deputy Media Director, UPND National Youth Wing