By CIC PF Reporter.

PF WARNS SEAN TEMBO TO KEEP QUIET ON TUTWA NGULUBE’S DEATH.

PF SG Mr.Nickson Chilangwa has warned and cautioned Mr. Sean Tembo leader of PEP to stop using the death of Mr. Tutwa Ngulube in order to gain his political mileage. The SG has also warned others who are spreading false rumours about Mr. Ngulube’s death to be careful as they will likely face the law in their personal capacity should they continue ranting falsehood.

Mr. Chilangwa further urged members of the public to give the PF and Mr. Tutwa’s family an ample time to mourn their beloved one.

Recently, Mr.Tembo claimed that there was a foul play involved to former Kabwe Lawmaker’s sudden death.