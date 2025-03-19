PF WAS PART OF DECISION TO AMEND CONSTITUTION – CHAWINGA



PF FACTION president and leader of opposition in parliament Robert Chabinga says PF Members of Parliament should stop acting like saints on the amendment of the constitution because they also submitted their findings on behalf of the people they represent.





Chabinga accused his colleagues of engaging in a ‘saintly’ charade to distance themselves from the controversial changes.



He said Government had asked every MP from both the opposition and ruling party to submit their issues which have been raised as urgent to amend.





Chabinga, who is also Mafinga Member of Parliament challenged his colleagues to be honest and admit that they were all part of the decision to amend the constitution.



He alleged that senior PF lawmakers acting like they don’t want the constitution to be amended are all just pretending to be ignorant for political reasons.





“These senior PF lawmakers in parliament were part and parcel of the meetings where the decision to amend the constitution was made, yet they are the ones who are now denying any knowledge of it, pretending to be shocked by this development,” claimed Chabinga.





“Government asked us to come up with non-contentious clauses in the constitution that we knew were problematic because we interact with the people on the grassroots. I am so shocked that some of these senior MPs who have been at parliament before and were part of the meetings are the first to denounce that they are not aware.”





Chabinga said people should be honest and stop acting like saints when they are not.



Kalemba