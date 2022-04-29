POLICE CRACK DOWN ON PF BLOGGER

Lusaka-29th April 2022

A Patriotic Front blogger Joshua Malama was today picked up by a group of armed police officers from his home.

Joshua is an active blogger on WhatsApp group.

He has been taken to Lusaka Central Police Station for questioning.

At his press conference held on Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema called on Law Enforcement Agencies to curb allegedly unlawful activities on occurring on social-media.

