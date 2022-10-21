PF Will Challenge The Outcome Of Kwacha and Kabushi By-elections- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PF WILL CHALLENGE THE OUTCOME OF THESE BY-ELECTIONS- AMB. MWAMBA

“Election illegal as it excluded participation of candidates that were eligible”

Lusaka-21st October,2022

The Patriotic Front says it will challenge the outcome of the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections.

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Deputy Chairperson of Information, Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba says the by-elections have been preceded by illegalities and fraught with electoral violations.

Speaking on Radio Christian Voice “Chatback” Programme, Mr. Mwamba said the elections have been held without the participation of the Patriotic Front’s candidates who were duly eligible.

He said the failure by the ECZ to accept the nominations of its candidates; Bowman Lusambo in Kabushi constituency and Joseph Malanji in Kwacha made the conduct of the by-elections illegal.

Mr. Mwamba also said the party will pursue criminal proceedings against Electoral Commission of Zambia Commissioners that earlier disobeyed with impunity, high court orders.

And Mr. Mwamba has called for comprehensive reforms to the social security, Insurance and pension Sectors to allow workers derive full benefits.

He said the proposed amendments for partial pay-outs to the National Pension Scheme Authority ( NAPSA) were isolated as they excluded workers and members of other social security schemes such as public service workers that are under Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF), Local Authorities Supernuation Fund and private Occupational Schemes.

He called on government to clear the huge outstanding debt owed to public workers as a measure to relieve the workers.

He said workers are unfairly yoked to salary-based loans with microfinance institutions that have left them in a semi-destitute conditions.

He said what the workers needed was not access to their pension benefits but a living wage.

He also called on Government to recapitalise the Zambia National Building Society so that it could provide affordable mortgages to workers.

He said Government needs to re apitalise the National Housing Authority so that it also can build affordable houses for workers.