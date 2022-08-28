PF WILL CLAIM AND RECOVER THE SEIZED VEHCLES

…says Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba on seized PF cars

PF Central Committee Member Emmanuel Mwamba has warned the UPND administration to “lawyer up” regarding the PF vehicles they have illegally seized in the wake of the 12th August polls because the PF is coming back for all the vehicles through the courts of law.

In a KBN TV interview, Mr Mwamba, the former Permanent Representative of Zambia to the African Union (AU) said there was “nothing but retribution and vengeance in the act by the UPND controlled state apparatus to seize the cars because Zambia has no laws that that prohibit political players to receive political gifts.”



Ambassador Mwamba said, “those are PF campaign cars, the same way the UPND had more than 150 campaign cars. Where are the UPND campaign cars why hasn’t police or ACC seized them? They have seized PF campaign cars to cripple them ahead of the 2026 polls, its cheap, illegal and we are challenging it in court.”



Ambassador Mwamba said Zambia had slid into a state of dictatorship and state capture those normal citizens can’t even see what is happening until it is too late.



Mr Mwamba described as “unfortunate” the fact that the Mary “Banana” Chirwa had been compromised through her allged porn involvement, the judiciary has been captured through the persecution of the DPP Lillian Siyuni, ACC and now the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).



He said what is happening is “Natubwelela kumalushi,” which in English means Zambia has slid back to the days of eating its own vomit as far as democracy is concerned.



Mr Mwamba stressed the importance of changing the campaign funds or funding laws instead of blaming political players as he urged law enforcement to look beyond PF in their probes. This is a developing story.

Source: KBNTV 27.08.2