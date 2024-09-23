PF WILL DETERMINE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT IN POLITICAL ALLIANCES AND ELECTORAL PACTS



THE Edgar Lungu Patriotic Front (PF) faction has constituted a special committee of senior members to review and examine all its engagements in the beleaguered United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).



PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda said the committee will submit its recommendations to the central committee after two weeks for the party to determine how it will manage its engagements in UKA.



He said the decision to constitute the committee was arrived at during the PF central committee meeting that was chaired by former President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka on Saturday.



Mr Nakacinda said the party has decided not to waste its energies debating squabbles in UKA in public.