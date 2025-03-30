PF will never appreciate the good UPND does – Milupi



By Esther Chisola



Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi says the PF will never appreciate the UPND government no matter how good they do things.





Last week, chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said it were the opposition parties who wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti asking to amend the Constitution.





But Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa said he suspected the request to amend the Constitution was from opposition members of parliaments who are “frauds and conmen whose interest is to serve their stomachs”





However, in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Milupi – who is also UPND alliance chairperson – said there was nothing that the UPND government would do that would be appreciated





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-will-never-appreciate-the-good-upnd-does-milupi/