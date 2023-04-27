PF WILL NOT ALLOW ANY MANEUVERS AIMED AT DEREGISERING THE PARTY

Opposition Patriotic Front-PF-Acting president Given Lubinda says the party will not allow any maneuvers by the UPND government aimed at deregistering the party as it has complied with the with provisions of the registrar of societies act.

Reacting to the statement released by the Register of Society threatening to deregister the PF for failure to provide a complete list of the party’s office bearers, Mr Lubinda says this should not be a source of worry to anyone.

Mr Lubinda says the matter at hand is an administrative one which should not lead the register of society to issuing such threats to the party.

He says the party is working on every detail that may raise any questions from the register of society and has urged all pf members to remain calm and united and continue to offer checks and balance to the current government.

Meanwhile, Political Analyst Professor Bizeck Phiri says it is unfortunate that the former ruling party is not complying with the Registrar of Societies Act and has failed to resolve the issue of holding a convention to replace former president Edgar Lungu who retired from active politics.

