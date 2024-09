PF WILL REMAIN IN UKA – NAKACHINDA

“PF believes in UKA and we will remain in UKA,” Secretary General, Raphael Nakachinda has told a media briefing.

“We are open to other relationships and alliances including Zambia We Want, UKA and Tonse Alliance. In the next Central Committee meeting, we will table the Tonse Alliance offer and evaluate the objectives of each alliance.

We are a major stakeholder in the journey to 2026 general elections.” he said.