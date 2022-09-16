PF WINS LUANGWA DISTRICT COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY-ELECTION
By Darius Choonya
The opposition Patriotic Front’s (PF) Lawrence Shaba has won the Luangwa District Council Chairperson by-election.
Mr. Shaba got 4, 075 against his closest rival of the UPND Arthur Lungu with 3,767 votes.
Recently, the court nullified Mr. Shaba’s election for alleged electoral malpractice.
Five political candidates contested the election and these were; UPND’s Arthur Lungu, PF’s Lawrence Shaba, Socialist Party’s Christopher Njovu,Leadership Movement’s Geofrey Mumba and an independent Candidate Julias Sikasote.
Like Man U, mwa yamba ku ponta after a ONE win. Western, Southern, North Western Provinces and Tribalism. That is what killed PF: Tribalism, Corruption, Arrogance, Thuggery and Pomposity..
Stop the tribal hate.
Why talk about that necessary stuff regarding Tribalism and all the naughty things.
Just celebrate your deserved win and saute your oponents. That is called maturity.
Unnecessary **
Congratulations. In a time when there is an even playng field you deserve the win.