PF WINS LUANGWA DISTRICT COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY-ELECTION

By Darius Choonya

The opposition Patriotic Front’s (PF) Lawrence Shaba has won the Luangwa District Council Chairperson by-election.

Mr. Shaba got 4, 075 against his closest rival of the UPND Arthur Lungu with 3,767 votes.

Recently, the court nullified Mr. Shaba’s election for alleged electoral malpractice.

Five political candidates contested the election and these were; UPND’s Arthur Lungu, PF’s Lawrence Shaba, Socialist Party’s Christopher Njovu,Leadership Movement’s Geofrey Mumba and an independent Candidate Julias Sikasote.