PF WORRIED USA PUSHING HOMOS3XUALITY AGENDA IN ZAMBIA

Zambia’s main opposition party, Patriotic Front (PF), has expressed concern that the US is pushing homos3xuality agenda in the southern African country.

PF leader Given Lubinda on Wednesday cited an executive order and a presidential memorandum issued by US President Joe Biden on advancing equality for LGBT people.

Lubinda beseeched Zambians not to allow the US to impose its values in Zambia.

He urged Zambians not to abandon Zambian norms, national values, religious and cultural standing to please the Americans.

The party’s remarks come days ahead of the planned visit by US Vice-President Kamala Harris to the country next week.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN