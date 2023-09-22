PF WRANGLES: Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda face jail for contempt of court

PF WRANGLES: High Court nods Miles Sampa’s contempt case against Lubinda, Nakacinda

MATERO member of parliament Miles Sampa has been granted permission by the Lusaka High Court to commit Given Lubinda and ‘Alebwelelapo Project’ foreman Raphael Nakacinda to prison for contempt of court.

Judge Timothy Katanekwa has granted Sampa an ex-parte order for leave to issue committal proceedings.

“Upon ex-parte summons for leave to ssiue committal proceedings and upon reading the affidavit in support sworn by Miles Bwalya Sampa and upon hearing counsel for the applicants, it is hereby ordered that leave be and is hereby granted to issue committal proceedings against given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda,” ordered judge Katanekwa

On September 20, 2023 Sampa had asked the Court to cite the two for contempt of Court for masquerading as party leaders despite the Court stopping them from doing so in a restraining order issued against them early this year.

The duo will have to show cause why it should not be sent to prison for disregarding the Court’s orders.

In this case the matero law maker has sued the Patriotic Front for ejecting him from the party.

Yesterday, Sampa made an application to the court to cite the duo for contempt after Lubinda appointed Nakachinda as the PF Secretary General.

According to Sampa, Lubinda disregarded an ex-parte injunction from February that ordered him to stop discharging duties as acting president.

The Matero member of parliament is pushing against the party’s will to have an elective general conference to elect a new president to replace former leader, Edgar Lungu.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba