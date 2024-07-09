PF WRANGLES STARTED LONG TIME AGO

COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo says feuding factions in the Patriotic Front (PF) should be grateful for the peaceful environment the New Dawn administration has provided because without it, members of the organisation would have resorted to violence.

Mr Matambo says former President Michael Sata foretold that the PF would not survive in his absence.

Last Wednesday, PF acting president Robert Chabinga warned that anyone who will masquerade as party leader will face the wrath of the law because the party cannot have three presidents at once.,

In reference to former President Edgar Lungu and Miles Sampa, Mr Chabinga, who is Mafinga Member of Parliament, said the party wants to instil discipline to regain respect from Zambians.

And Mr Matambo said Mr Sata was aware of the type of characters in the PF as most of them are selfish and violent.

ZDM