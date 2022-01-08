By Merlyn Mwanza

The opposition PF has written the gentleman who was insulted together with Chishimba Kambwili by Jean Kapata, asking him to exculpate himself.

But Kelvin Mwaba, popularly known as Papa Gunasi, who is Kanyama ward PF chairman, said the party must instead write to former Lands minister and central committee member Kapata to exculpate herself for insulting the men “she has never slept with.”

In one of his postings in several PF whatsapp groups seen by Daily Revelation, Mwaba said the party must also write former Works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa for justifying “ifyabupuba” after she defended Kapata’s insults as amalumbo.

“If malumbo, mulumbe abafyashi benu ukuti aya malumbo, we see if they will not get upset or even your male children,” Mwaba said. “Chilangwa, Jean Kapata should first insult you and the person you directed to write the letter to me.”

Mwaba said he will not even respond to the letter because it was “as worthless as the paper it was written on”, saying being in the opposition, the person who wrote him the letter should have saved “the little money spent on printing it for other meaningful purposes.” –Daily Revelation