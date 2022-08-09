PF youth urges HH to consult Lungu

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

A PF youth leader in Livingstone is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to consult his predecessor Edgar Lungu.

James Mwape, who is Livingstone PF constituency youth secretary, urged President Hichilema to “swallow your pride and consult Edgar Lungu.”

In a statement to The Mast, Mwape charged that justice had been sidelined and replaced with selfishness and bitterness.

“But Zambians are no longer fools. They’re seating on judgement seats judging every single act the UPND government has and is doing. Comparing the standard of living under the PF and that of today. I can tell you that it is pathetic,” he said.

Mwape said Zambia was not a playground for “bitterness and selfish leadership”.

“The UPND government agenda is to make sure that they silence the name of the might PF. HH wants the former ministers to be jailed by labelling them corrupt and by taking them to ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission, DEC (Drug Enforcement Commission) and courts without any evidence, but using state authority, oppressing innocent people that laboured for this beautiful nation which HH is enjoying today,” Mwape said.

He mocked President Hichilema for commissioning developmental structures “built by Edgar Lungu”.

“I laugh seeing him praising himself as if he is the only Head of State Zambia has ever had while he has done nothing in the 11 months in office,” Mwape said. “Zambians are watching HH. I urge HH to bring back the religious affairs ministry for we will not stop talking until you bring fairness in this country. As far as I’m concerned he is a lost President without a direction. Let him swallow his pride and consult the former head of state Edgar Lungu.”

Mwape also warned of fuel increases next month saying the recent reduction was “just a political gimmick”.