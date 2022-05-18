PATRIOTIC Front member Chanoda Ngwira says Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba and Mutotwe Kafwaya should be included in the central committee to build unity in the party.

Mr Ngwira said the leadership needed to consider members who were influential.

He also said that concerns from some members that certain individuals were being sidelined in the rebranding process were genuine.

Mr Ngwira said there was need to include every member in the rebranding process for the party to compete favourably in the next general elections.

He however hailed the central committee for its commitment to ensure that the long awaited general conference is held next month.