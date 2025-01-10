PF’S ALTERNATIVE PLAN IN MOTION AFTER LUNGU’S INELIGIBILITY



A month on after former President, Edgar Lungu, was declared ineligible to contest any future elections by the Constitutional Court, the Patriotic Front (PF) in Southern Province say their alternative plan is in motion.





PF Southern Province Chairperson, Orma Munsanje, has assured Zambians that the alternative plan the party intends to use in the 2026 general elections will not cause instability in the country.





Munsanje said the plan will be made public in due time, adding that the PF is a law-abiding party.





However, Lusaka based human rights activist, Nathan Mulenga, has questioned what the PF’s alternative plan hinted by Lungu is, expressing hope that it will not destabilise the country’s peace.