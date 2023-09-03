PF’s America 1 Eddie Gowa Nabbed In Mozambique: As Kaizar Zulu Continues Hiding In Zimbabwe

PF’S AMERICA 1 NABBED IN MOZAMBIQUE: AS KAIZAR ZULU CONTINUES HIDING IN ZIMBABWE

A PF thug who used to beat people at Intercity bus terminus and various parts of the country Eddie Gowa has been arrested in Mozambique.

Eddie Gowa also known as America 1 or commando ran away from Zambia immigration after PF lost elections in 2021.

During the PF rule, these thugs used to beat people to pulp and promoted laziness in the country together with their leaders such that people started placing value on military-like attire including boots as opposed to school and genuine hard work.

His deputy commander, Francis Muchemwa also known as America two, is facing court in Zambia.

Meanwhile notorious thug Kaizar Zulu is still on the run and believed to have crossed into Zimbabwe from Uganda as he plans to meet his Russian girlfriend who he moved to South Africa.

Kaizar Zulu’s legitimate wife has been living in limbo with their children in Lusaka as the thug had already deserted them.- Koswe