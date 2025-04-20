PF’S CYBER LAW HYPOCRISY EXPOSED: READ BEFORE YOU RANT



Isn’t it rich that the Patriotic Front now cries foul over a law they themselves proudly authored and passed in 2021? Their sudden outrage only survives because too many of us do not read or pretend not to read what our own Parliament enacts.



In 2021, under President Edgar Lungu and then MP Binwell Mpundu, the PF enacted the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021. This law included data retention notices, lawful interception powers, and criminal penalties for online behavior. At the time, it was hailed by the PF as a bold step in fighting cyber threats.



Fast forward to 2025, and the UPND administration has done the responsible thing: it has simply refined and separated that omnibus law into two more transparent statutes Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025 and Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025. These updates were designed to make the law clearer and more protective of citizens’ rights. No hidden clauses. No sinister changes. Just better drafting.



Yet here comes the PF Hon. Binwell Mpundu included spinning the same law they championed as if it suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Even more disappointing is how some among us, knowingly or unknowingly, are ready to parrot their falsehoods.



Bakwetu, the truth is public. Read it for yourself:



1. Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 (Passed under PF)



2. Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025 (Refined under UPND)



3. Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 (Refined under UPND)



No drama. No deception. Just facts.



The UPND believes in transparency, accountability, and protecting citizens without confusion. Let’s not allow political theatrics to cloud our thinking. Laws matter. Context matters. Reading matters.



Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya

High Commissioner for Zambia

Constitutional Lawyer

Political Theologian