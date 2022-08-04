PF COMMENCES DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST ITS KANTASHI MP ON SUSPICION OF HIM PLANNING TO JOIN THE UPND

By Michael Kaluba

The Opposition Patriotic Front has initiated disciplinary action against its Kantashi Member Of Parliament Anthony Mumba Accusing him of courting a possible defection to the UPND.

Mr. Mumba who has confirmed the development to Phoenix News says he has received a letter from the party asking him to exculpate himself for purchasing a portrait of First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at a cost of K150, 000 during a recent UPND fundraising dinner in Mansa which led to assertions that he is about to cause a by-election by defecting to the ruling party.

Mr. Mumba has complained that his party is on a smear campaign having allegedly paid bloggers to insinuate that he is also under investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- and has attributed this to his stance that the ongoing purported rebranding of the PF is a sham and will be unsuccessful as long as the current leadership remains at the helm of the party.

He argues that he has no reasons to defect and cause a by-election in Kantashi Constituency because his working relationship with the UPND government is already bearing fruit with the Mokambo road and water reticulation network in the area among the various projects that are earmarked to be undertaken.

Mr. Mumba says he will respond to the letter from his party but states that he is disappointed that he has been cited for indiscipline over his personal choice to collect the first lady’s portrait.

