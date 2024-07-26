PoliticsPFUncategorizedUPND PF’s intercity warlord ‘America Two’ Jailed July 26, 2024 5 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp FRANCIS MUCHEMWA JAILED THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has jailed businessman Francis Muchemwa alias Commander II to three years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.
ECL children. Ala amenshi yakonka umu ………. Ensoselo sha cibemba.
I hope in addition to the 3yr sentence, the property or wealth suspected to be proceeds of crime has been forefeited to the state.
No nonsense of of forefeited without conviction anymore please!!!!
You mean forfeited to the conman and his corrupt friends?
What happened to the money the conman forfeited from Faith Musonda? Or the money Milingo gave the ACC officials secretly?
Vote wisely in 2026.
Ulitole wemwana wambwa we
Talking to you and your Defunct TuPF criminals is a waste of time
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Inter city , KMB and other station Thugs have always been there. It’s not a PF phenomenon…From 1964 these thugs have been there. Don’t scare monger , after your failures, Grand incompetence, and Corruption have defined your Mingalatoon’s rule , you want to cling to a fake narrative on cadrelism. You are gone in 2026.
There’s one Intercity thug who was an MMD Die hard and later became a PF Die hard, and now cosying up and about to become a UPND die hard. .These thugs change allegiance taccording to the bread which is buttered.