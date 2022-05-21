PF’S KALANDANYA MUSIC PROMOTIONS WITHDRAW K14 MILLION COURT CASE AGAINST PF AS THEY ASSURE HIM OF A 2026 BOUNCE BACK

By George Lemba

PF campaign music promoter Bwalya KALANDANYA also known as KALANDANYA Music Promotions in their infamous circles has withdrawn the court case in which he dragged his party PF for failing to pay him K14 million.

PF insiders say KALANDANYA has taken this decision after the party assuring that they will bounce back in 2026.

According to insiders, KALANDANYA is working with Emmanuel Mwamba as a PF candidate who together with other PF officials have told him that he withdraws the case.

And the PF campaign music promoter has started the process of withdrawing the case boasting that once PF bounces back in 2026, he will be in more corruption money.

SOURCE: Koswe