PF’s REBRANDING PROCESS GOING WELL – CHAMA

By Diggers Correspondent

PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says the party’s rebranding process is progressing well as the opposition party has reflected on a number of things citizens were dissatisfied with.

In the last few days, there has been a verbal exchange between former PF secretary general Davies Mwila and Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa. Mwila described Sampa as an enemy of the party, saying they …

(Read full story @ Diggers.news)