PHARMACIST OPPOSES HEALTH MINISTER’S DIRECTIVE ON PRESCRIPTIONS



By Francis Chipalo



Pharmacist Jerome Kanyika has opposed health minister’s directive for public health facilities to stop issuing prescriptions to patients instead of giving them medicines.





Health Minister Elijah Muchima has directed public health centers across the country to stop giving prescriptions to patients but give them drugs when they go to seek for medical services.



Dr. Muchima says he will not allow a situation where patients are given prescriptions to buy their own medicine, claiming that public health facilities are almost fully stocked with all essential medicines.





And Dr. Muchima says it is unfortunate that some people are allegedly stealing medicines from hospitals and taking them to private pharmacies where they are sold to patients, and hence the directive.



But Kanyika argues that legally and logically speaking, the health minister’s statement isn’t making sense.





Kanyika also claims that no one complains of being issued with prescriptions.



The pharmacist has therefore described the minister’s directive is a wrong move.



“Prescriptions are legal documents that are needed to procure the medicines by the patients and it is a normal international standard”.





“This statement now tells the people to just be going in the pharmacy and buy whatever medicine they want by word of mouth which is wrong and will result in patients been given wrong drugs and dosages,” Kanyika said.



Kanyika proposes that instead of stopping public health institutions from issuing prescriptions to patients, there is need for the people to be educated on the importance of checking with the medical center’s pharmacy before going out.





“There are many reasons why patients are given prescriptions and it is in the benefit of the patient. Imagine you go to a hospital with high sugar then you are told will not be given a prescription. Are you going to wait for insulin to come the next day?”



Meanwhile, Kanyika has however acknowledged that availability of drugs in public health facilities have improved compared to the recent past.



Muvi TV