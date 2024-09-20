Pharrell Williams blasts celebrity endorsements after Taylor Swift urged fans to vote for Harris

Pharrell Williams has shared his opinions on celebrities and politics. He told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, “I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’”

The 51-year-old continued, “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s–t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’”

His remarks follow music sensation Taylor Swift’s shocking political endorsement of Kamala Harris, which she announced concurrently with her denunciation of an AI-generated image purporting to show her assisting former President Donald Trump.

Apart from her, renowned individuals have publicly expressed their support for Harris or Trump. Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, have also endorsed Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Politicians have always depended on the popularity of performers, musicians, and, more recently, “influencers” to win over additional supporters. Harris’s efforts to engage younger people and establish a connection with the hip-hop scene saw her bring rapper Megan Thee Stallion to her campaign event.

In the same spirit, Donald Trump recently recruited longtime supporter Kid Rock to perform as part of his campaign.

Though Williams refused to disclose who he’s voting for, he told the outlet with a laugh, “Not sure I’ll ever vote far right.”

Adding, “I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”