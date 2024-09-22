Philadelphia 76ers star, Joel Embiid has agreed on a new three-year extension with the team worth $193million.

Embiid announced on Friday, September 20, that he has put pen to paper on a lucrative extension with the Sixers, which reportedly includes a player option in 2028-29.



‘Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,’ the 30-year-old wrote alongside photos of himself signing the deal next to wife Anne de Paula, four-year-old son Arthur and Sixers managing partner Josh Harris on Instagram.

‘I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do.



‘You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started!’

The new three-year extension which will see him rake in $69m in the final year.



That contract will guarantee him a staggering $300m through the 2028-29 campaign, meaning his career earnings are set to increase to $514.8m – the fourth highest in NBA history behind LeBron James, Steph Curry and Paul George.

Embiid has spent all 10 years of his NBA career with the Sixers, who selected him with the third overall pick at the 2014 draft.