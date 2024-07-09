A Philadelphia radio station has cut ties with the host who admitted to asking President Biden questions that were supplied to her by his team.

WURD Radio’s leadership confirmed this on Sunday, July 4.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who previously hosted “The Source” on WURD 96.1 FM, scored the first post-debate interview with Biden last Wednesday, July 3.

However, on Saturday, July 6, she revealed to CNN’s “First of All with Victor Blackwell” that she was fed eight questions by Biden’s team and used four of them as her only queries to the president.

Sara Lomax, WURD Radio’s president and CEO, said Sunday. July 7, that she was not involved in negotiations for the interview.

“The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately,” Lomax said.

Despite his team having prepped some of the questions, Biden still managed to fumble the interview, at one point claiming he was proud to be “the first black woman to serve with a black president.”

After Lawful-Sanders’ disclosure, Earl Ingram, a WMCS host who interviewed Biden after WURD, revealed that he, too, was given questions in advance and chose to use them.

The Biden-Harris campaign has been adamant that the White House did not “manage the process.”

Biden, 81, has been under a microscope after his debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month stoked fears among Democrats about his fitness for office.