Philly influencer ‘Meatball’ sentenced for livestreaming people who raided stores in the city

Dayjia “Meatball” Blackwell, the popular Philadelphia social media influencer who was arrested and charged after she livestreamed a city-wide looting spree last September, has been sentenced to five years of probation for her role in the incidents.

According to FOX 29 Philadelphia, Blackwell was handed the sentence on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to riot with the intent to commit a felony and criminal use of a communication facility.

Besides probation, the influencer and reality TV star was also fined $10,000 and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service. In the wake of her sentence, Blackwell’s lawyer said she is accepting responsibility for her role in the crime spree, adding that she is now going to promote positivity on her platform.

The judge is said to have interacted with Blackwell during her court appearance on Thursday, asking her about what had been inscribed on a necklace she was wearing. After Blackwell responded “Baddie”, the judge jokingly told her that he hoped she would not make another court appearance wearing a necklace with that inscription. Blackwell, who features in season five of Baddies Caribbean, explained the necklace was to highlight the reality TV show.

Blackwell was arrested and charged in connection with the city-wide looting spree after she followed and livestreamed people ransacking businesses including a state liquor store, Lululemon and the Center City Apple Store, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Police ultimately arrested and charged several suspects – including Blackwell – in connection with the lootings. Police also said they were able to locate Blackwell as well as other suspects through her livestreams.

The September 26 lootings in question stemmed from the decision to dismiss charges against Mark Dial – a former officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry, NBC10 Philadelphia reported. A peaceful protest was being held before the lootings occurred.

“Blackwell is alleged to have used her social media platform to encourage people to engage in criminal activities at those locations, and is alleged to have engaged in criminal activities herself,” the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office said in a statement about her charges.