PHOTO FOCUS: FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU RETURNS



PF/Tonse Alliance Secretary GenePHOTO ral Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, MFuwe MP Maureen Mabonga, Milanzi MP Hon. Meleciana Phiri, former works and supply Minister Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa, former Higher Education Minister Hon Prof Nkandu Luo and others finally allowed to receive Former First Lady Mrs Esther Lungu at the airport.



Earlier they were told to leave the airport VIP area because they are not VIPs and couldn’t be at the same airport with visiting France Minister.





The former First Lady has returned to the country in order to appear in the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow February 26. 2025 in Lusaka