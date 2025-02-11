PHOTO FOCUS: TONSE ALLIANCE FIRST MP ENTERS PARLIAMENT



Patriotic Front PF and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda has led other Tonse alliance leaders among them PEP President and Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo, Hon N’gandu Luo, Hon. Jean Kapata, PEP Secretary General and others to escort newly elected Tonse Alliance Member of Parliament for Petauke Constituency Hon. Simon ‘Jehovah Jaire’ Banda.



The Newly elected Parliamentarian was received to the National Assembly by Chitambo MP Hon. Remember Chanda Mutale, Mporokoso MP Hon. Brian Mundubile, Lunte MP Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Kalulushi MP Hon. Kampamba Mulenga, Mfuwe MP Hon. Maureen Mabonga, Chawama MP Hon. Tasila Lungu and others.



📸 GrindStone Television Zambia