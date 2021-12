PHOTO STORY: GREATNESS IN ONE PHOTO

On the left is His Royal Highness Chief Nalubamba of the Ila people of Mbeza in Namwala, who is Prof. King Nalubamba, the Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine at UNZA.

Next to him is Adj Assistant Prof. Cosmas Sianantu Zyaambo, headman and Counsellor to the late Chief Sinazongwe of the Tonga people of Sinazongwe and Acting Dean of School of Public Health. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Source: Maimbo Nyanga