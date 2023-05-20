PHOTOS: Buhari Unveils N21bn Presidential Medical Centre

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, unveiled the Presidential/VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre in Abuja.

The hospital, built on 2,485 square metres, is a specialised Intensive Care Centre to cater for the President, Vice President, their immediate families and other VIPs.

The presidential/ VIP Wing houses several specialised departments, to be staffed by a team of medical professionals, featuring five consultation rooms dedicated to various specialties, including respiratory, cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, and general consultation.

The hospital has a specialised X-ray suite equipped with a digital X-ray machine as well as a diagnostic suite encompassing MRI, CT scan, and endoscopy facilities.

Credit: Facebook | Buhari Sallau