PHOTOS: Chibok Girl Who Escaped Boko Haram Den Gets Engaged In US

Joy Bishara, one of the Chibok schoolgirls that escaped from Boko Haram den in 2014, has recently gotten engaged to her lover in the United States.

Bishara shared the news of her engagement via her Facebook page on Monday, July 24.

Sharing photos from her engagement, Bishara wrote: “I said yes to Love, laughter, and happily ever after with my best friend. James exceeds everything I ever prayed for. God’s faithfulness amazes me daily. I am overjoyed to be starting this journey with the love of my life. Mr & Mrs. Loading.”

Recall that Boko Haram terrorists stormed Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno state back in April 2014, and abducted 276 female pupils aged 16 to 18.

Shortly after the incident, 57 of the schoolgirls escaped by jumping from the trucks that were transporting them, Bishara was one of 57 persons who managed to escape.

She later relocated to the United States, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southeastern University in 2021.

Credit: Facebook | Joy Bishara