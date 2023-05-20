PHOTOS: Davido Extends Partnership With Sony Music

Afrobeat star, David Adeleke also known as Davido, on Friday said he has extended his multi-million dollar contract with Sony Music.

This was made known by Davido and his legal representative, BFA & Co Legal Firm, in different posts shared on their social media platforms today.

His legal representative said, “We are thrilled to have advised and finalized #Davido’s Multi Million Dollar contract extension with #Sonymusic. We are proud to be part of this historic moment.”

Davido, on his Instagram page, said, “Exciting things are coming all through 2023. I’m grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with #sonymusic #columbiauk & #rcarecords , so we can keep bringing you more TIMELESS moments. We don’t stop, Dey for who dey for you.”

Davido had signed a record deal with Sony Music in January 2016.

Credit: Instagram | davido