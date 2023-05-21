PHOTOS: Father Of The Nation Former President Edgar Lungu is Attending Church Service at Regina Pacis Parish Chawama Catholic Church

We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
How old is ba ECL now? He seems to be older than his age just less than 2 years.
Please keep fit. Nikulimba kulimbanazo
Please don’t confuse a national thieve with the father of the nation.
Zambia does not have multiple fathers. There is only one father of the nation, the late first president, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.
Father of the nation is a title reserved for the leader of a nation when it first came into being and in our case Zambia came into existence in 1964 and the first president was KK. He is the only one who can be rightly referred to as Father of the nation of Zambia.
In any case, you cannot have a divisive and destructive figure like Mr. Lungu for father of the nation.