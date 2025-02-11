PHOTOS:  female Zambia Army personnel in a grey hoodie, who reportedly disfigured the face of a male police officer

PHOTO STORY : 29 year old Alinani Ng’ambi, a female Zambia Army personnel in a grey hoodie, who reportedly disfigured the face of a male cop with her fist after she was advised to stop her vehicle to pave way for the Presidential motorcade. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge to assault on an officer –

Female soldier in court for assaulting traffic cop



A TRAFFIC police officer found himself at the receiving end of a painful beating at the hands of Zambia Army soldier who stopped her to give way to the Presidential motorcade in Lusaka last month.





Now, 29-year staff sergeant Alinani Ng’ambi from Luwena Barracks but currently at based 2ZR was arraigned before court on charge with of assault on a police officer, identified as Kaluba Mataka.

According to reports, staff sergeant Ng’ambi unleashed her wrath and savagely beat up the cop who merely advised her to stop her car to give way to the presidential motorcade.



Details of the offence allege that, Ng’ambi on January 15, 2025 in Lusaka Assaulted number 40618 Sergeant Kaluba Mataka thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Ng’ambi appeared before Lusaka magistrate, Nsunge Chanda for plea, however she could not take plea because the trial court was indisposed.

By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 9, 2025