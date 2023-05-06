PHOTOS: Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo Celebrates Wife’s Call To The Bar

PHOTOS: Ghanaian Actor John Dumelo Celebrates Wife’s Call To Bar

Gifty, the wife of Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has been called to bar in Ghana.

The actor shared a picture of himself, his wife and their two children via his Instagram account on Friday.

He shared his excitement and congratulated his wife saying, “Congratulations my love #missgeeonly for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you. 👕 #derry_onpoint.”

Credit: Instagram | johndumelo1, missgeeonly