PHOTOS: HH, SIX OTHERS COMMENCE RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE INITIATIVE

HH, SIX OTHERS COMMENCE RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE INITIATIVE

June 16, 2023

KYIV- Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA along with some fellow African Presidents and Heads of State from Comoros, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda have commenced their Russia -Ukraine peace initiative amied at restoring peace between the two countries.

President Hichilema and his fellow Heads of State are currently touring Kyiv in Ukraine as part of a peace mission to address the conflict with Russia.

The African Peace Initiative draws upon Africa’s successful track record of resolving conflicts through dialogue and peace-building, with the African leaders aiming to encourage open dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Since assuming office, President Hichilema has been committed to global peace as a catalyst for socio-economic development in Africa and the world at large, underscoring its decision to join this initiative.

The far-reaching consequences of the conflict, including disruptions to Africa’s commodity supply chains, extend beyond the humanitarian crisis. Recognizing these implications, President Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration have advocated for peace, security, and stability worldwide. By embracing this initiative, Zambia seeks to create an environment conducive to economic and social prosperity.

President Hichilema underscores the importance of upholding fundamental principles of territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and peaceful dispute settlement, as outlined by the African Union Constitutive Act and the United Nations Charter.

The UPND Government’s principal foreign policy objectives are anchored on the peaceful resolution of conflict in Africa and the entire globe.

(C) THE FALCON