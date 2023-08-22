PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Mark One Year Wedding Anniversary

American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez on Monday celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with actor Ben Affleck.

In an Instagram post, she celebrated their anniversary by sharing loved-up photos of herself and her husband.

The photos were captioned, “One year ago today 🤍…

“Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, feeling overwhelmed.

“It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here? Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life. Jennifer 🤍#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow.”

The duo started dating in 2003 but split up in 2004. They, however, got married in 2022, after they came back together in 2021.

Credit: Instagram | jlo