PHOTOS: ‘Mary Mother Of Jesus Christ Mosque’ Spotted In Dubai

On Monday, an image of a mosque with the new name, ‘Mary Mother of Jesus Christ Mosque’, went viral on social media.

The Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed mosque in Al Mushrif, a district in Abu Dhabi, UAE, was renamed ‘Mariam, Umm Eisa’ which translates from Arabic to English as ‘Mary Mother of Jesus’.

The renaming of the mosque was ordered by Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi crown prince, in 2019 “to consolidate bonds of humanity between followers of different religions.”

Credit: X | Wizillden