PHOTOS: Messi, Team Return To Argentina With World Cup Trophy

Lionel Messi and his team mates have returned to Argentina following their victory at the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Messi carried the trophy off the plane at Ezeiza International Airport alongside teammates after they arrived back in Argentina after winning their first World Cup since 1986.

They were welcomed by thousands as they left Ezeiza International Airport on an open-top bus en route to the Argentine Football Association training centre.

The champions will tour the Buenos Aires city centre from midday Tuesday, with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.

Credit: AFP